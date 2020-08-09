COVID-19 recovery rate exceeds 90pc in the Sultanate

Muscat: With 1,210 new recoveries, the total recovery from COVID-19 in Oman touched 74,691. The rate of recovery exceeded 90 per cent of the total 81,580 confirmed cases, according to the new figures released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

The Ministry reported on Sunday 223 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths. This comes as the epidemic is still spreading and almost no country in the world has been able to end it completely.

A report issued by the Ministry of Health last Thursday stated that epidemiological data in the Sultanate indicate signs of a decrease in the total number of infected cases of COVID-19 as well as admissions in hospitals and intensive care units (ICU).

According to the report, the epidemiological curves in the Sultanate, the seven-day moving average of cases reached its peak in the first week of July at a rate of 2000 cases. Then it began to descend gradually by the end of July ‑‑ about 1,000 cases, at the rate of 500 per week.

The report noted that the latest update of the definition of the COVID-19 case was issued in the Sultanate on July 25, 2020 to keep pace with the global and local epidemiological situation. Laboratory tests were conducted for all cases with acute pneumonia except for mild cases. At the same time, the Sultanate continues to follow preventive measures and control the spread of infection among suspected cases.

The report, however, pointed out at several indicators to determine the epidemiological situation in the Sultanate and to plan for the next stages, including the possibility of another wave of the pandemic.

That to be done through monitoring the number of hospitalised patients in general and those in ICUs in particular, accredited centers for epidemiological surveillance of respiratory diseases (sentinel sites) in different governorates, through using the results of the National Serological Survey on COVID-19 and finally through the daily death figures per million of the population, and comparing them with death rates in previous years.

The Sultanate recorded the first case of COVID-19 on February 24 among two citizens who returned from the Islamic Republic of Iran. The number of tests done so far, according to Tarassud, reached 309,212.