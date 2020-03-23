COVID-19: Print edition suspended; follow us online
For the first time since it was launched in 1981, Oman Daily Observer has suspended the printing and distribution of its daily edition in line with the measures announced by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 to control the spread of the virus. Consequently, print editions of the Observer are temporarily unavailable until further notice. Even as we support the decision taken in the public interest, we will continue performing our role as a trusted source of news in Oman by bringing you up-to-date information via our online platforms.
For latest online updates and digital editions, visit
- https://www.omanobserver.om/e-paper/
- facebook.com/omanobserver
- Twitter: @OmanObserver
- https://www.omanobserver.om/