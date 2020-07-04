Covid-19: Oman warns of surprise workplace inspections

With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing at an alarming rate over the past one month, the government has warned of random inspections of workplaces in the coming days.

“Everyone should be worried when the number up to 9000 in one week. Preventive measures must be followed by all institutions. I call on all officials in all government units to alert everybody and to report those who do not comply with the measures. MOH has formed health teams which, will visit offices suddenly and take immediate actions against those who fail to comply,” said Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saidi, Minister of Health, and member of the Supreme Committee.

The minister said the past six weeks in the Sultanate’s pandemic scenario witnessed annoying, deplorable, and frightful changes.

The current situation is a far cry from our experience during the first months of the pandemic outbreak when we all managed to limit the number of infection cases due to the cooperation of all people and their adherence to precautionary measures set by the Supreme Committee, the Minister explained.

“It is really sad that our experience suffered a radical setback over the past 6 months as a result of the nonchalance of some people, leading to an astonishing surge in new cases of infection, hitting higher than 9,000!” said the minister, noting that more than 43 deaths occurred just within a span of one week, from last Thursday till today.

There are global clinical trials of vaccines for coronaviruses similar to the new COVID-19 virus.

Oman has signed protocols to exchange information with the World Health Organization.

There is one person who went to work and shook hands with all his colleagues, and then he testified that his wife was infected with COVID-19, what can we call this behavior?