Covid 19: New measures from March 15; tourist visas, cruise ships to be stopped

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on coronavirus (Covid-19) under the chairmanship of Hammoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, met on Thursday and reviewed the situation in Oman. The meeting reviewed the latest developments related to the virus and its classification by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The meeting discussed several topics related to the matter and announced decisions that will be implemented from Sunday, March 15 for 30 days.

The decisions are:

1. Tourist visas will be not granted to all countries.

2. All kinds of sports activities will be stopped.

3. All non-class student activities will be stopped, new decisions will be determined later as per the epidemiological data.

4. The entry of cruise ships to the Sultanate’s ports will be stopped.

5. Attendance at court sessions will be limited to those involved in cases only.

6. Prohibiting the provision of hookah in all authorized facilities.

Al Busaidi said the meeting has been called based on Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik over his concern for the health and safety of all citizens and residents alike.

The meeting decided that the current situation still does not merit the suspension of classes. It also recommended people not to travel outside the Sultanate except for extreme necessity/

It urged people to avoid religious events, family and social gatherings, apart from going to the movie theatres.

It was also decided that the committee would continuously follow-up on the latest developments in this pandemic situation and taking appropriate decisions in this regard.

At the end of the meeting, the committee praised all the efforts made by various institutions to monitor this epidemic and limit its spread by taking care of those under quarantined.