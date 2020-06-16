Covid-19 negative certificate must to fly to Kerala on charter flights

Muscat: The stranded expatriates in the Gulf, including Oman traveling to Kerala on charter flights, must produce a Covid-19 negative certificate as per a new directive.

The Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed to the Observer that the new rule would come into effect from June 20.

However, expatriates traveling under India’s Vande Bharat repatriation mission will be excluded from the directive, confirmed the embassy sources.

To be conducted from private hospitals, the Indian state of Kerala wants the examination done within 48 hours of the journey. According to sources, around 15 chartered flights have left from Oman to India so far.