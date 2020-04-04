Covid-19: MoH exhorts private healthcare sector to take active part

Muscat: Hospitals in the private sector have a major role to play in the national anti- Covid-19 drive and the Sultanate will be seeking more private entities to join the fight, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry further called upon all medical entities in the private sector to be ready to offer the country any service that it considers necessary from time to time.

“The private medical sector is a strategic partner serving both Omanis and non-Omani residents as they can offer crucial services to the national goal of containing Covid-19,” said Dr Mohamed Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary for Health Affairs, Ministry of Health.

Speaking to the Observer, Al Hosni said more ways and avenues for better working together were being explored and it would work closely with the sector.

“We are further strengthening our partnership by working together,” he added.

More drastic measures:

He further said that Oman has reached stage 5 of the outbreak where we began to see cases in the community that seem not to be traceable to a known index case. But, with the passage of time, other emerging cases reveal the source of those cases previously labelled as of unknown source.

“We also begin to see clusters of cases and therefore more drastic actions such as lockdowns have become necessary,” Al Hosni said.

Mobile Testing Center in Muttrah

The mobile testing center will boost our testing capacity for Muttrah residents and the samples will be processed in the central public health lab.

A salute to healthcare workers:

Oman is proud to have one of the best primary healthcare systems in the world and a dedicated medical team as well as paramedical members.

“We are proud of our healthcare workers who have shown dedication and courage especially at a time like this. Wish you all the best,” he said.