Covid-19 is still among us, be cautious

Muscat: In the last few days, some people seem to be complacent and reckless by not adhering to health safety measures to prevent the spread of the COVID 19. After the opening of a new set of commercial activities, almost everyone flocked to the markets and stores with a minimum level of precautions, forgetting that the imminent danger still looming.

This trend has been noticed in many public places, ignoring the fact of a possible another wave of COVID-19 that may find such a situation perfect to flourish.

Although the epidemiological curve in the Sultanate continues to gradually decrease, from over 1,000 cases per day in the period before Eid al Adha to a couple of hundreds in the past two weeks, this doesn’t mean that the virus is fading as the Ministry of Health changed its protocol of tests. “The ministry now restricts tests to the cases eligible for examination. It is now for those with confirmed symptoms only, while previously included everyone suspected of being infected or has contact with a patient,” according to a health official.

“We demand the cooperation of all, adherence to the precautionary measures, and the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee. It is really sad to see, during the past days, groups of people who do not adhere to wearing the mask in public places. This could radically change all efforts made to contain the disease and allow it to spread again,” the source said.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 85,005, of whom 52,427 were Omanis, and 32,578 were non-Omanis. The deaths reached 650. Moreover, the number of recoveries stood up at 79,608.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of examinations conducted by the health institutions to detect the virus numbered 309,212.

Dr Ahmed al Saidi, Minister of Health, had confirmed more than once that the virus has not diminished and is still spreading very quickly. He has recommended avoiding visits and family gatherings that increase the chance of the disease spreading. He also called upon everyone to maintain hand hygiene, avoid touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes, follow healthy habits when sneezing and coughing, and strictly adhere to the social and physical distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health, and not leave homes unless necessary.

The official authorities in the Sultanate had imposed several penalties for violators of the decisions of the Supreme Committee, aiming at limiting the spread of the virus. The penalty for attending gatherings including, Eid, weddings, funerals, places of worship, and some other is RO1,500.

For participation in the gatherings of individuals, the penalty is RO100 per person. Any gathering of five or more people in one area without family links will be considered a violation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee. A fine of RO 100 to be imposed on anyone who does not wear a mask in public places, including commercial centers.