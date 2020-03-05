COVID-19: Health Ministry issues guidelines for home-quarantine
The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Thursday issued guidelines for home-quarantine if someone gets infected with the COVID-19 virus. The ministry also warned that anyone failing to adhere to these guidelines would face legal action.
- The isolated person should stay in a well-ventilated single-room with attached toilet
If another family member needs to stay in the same room (Not more than one person allowed), maintain a distance of at least 2m (e.g. sleep in a separate bed)
- The isolated person should restrict his/her movement within the house
- Only assigned family members should attend and take care of the isolated person
- Family member giving care should wear a surgical mask when attending the isolated person, and should dispose of it after use and wash hands using soap and water or disinfect with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser
- Visitors are not allowed
- The isolated person should strictly avoid social gathering e.g. wedding, condolences, mosques etc
- Cover cough and sneeze with tissue or cough and sneeze on his sleeve
- Throw used tissues and immediately wash hands with soap and water or disinfect with alcohol-based hand sanitiser
- Wash hand as often thoroughly with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand sanitiser
- Avoid sharing household items e.g. dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding, or other items with other people at home
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces in the isolated person room (e.g. bed frames, tables etc.) daily with regular household bleach solution
- Clean and disinfect toilet surfaces daily with regular household bleach solution
- Clean the clothes and other linen used by the person separately using common household detergent and dry
- Avoid shaking the soiled linen or direct contact with skin
- Use disposable gloves when cleaning the surfaces or handling soiled linen
- Wash hands after removing gloves
- The home isolation period is for 48 hours from the last day of symptoms
- Isolated person should wear a surgical mask if attended by the medical team or visiting a health care facility
- Close contact of isolated person: If asymptomatic he/she will be placed in quarantine for 14 days and provided with a quarantine information card.
- If any quarantined contact develop symptoms he/she should communicate with the nearest health centre for management.