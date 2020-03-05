COVID-19: Health Ministry issues guidelines for home-quarantine

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Thursday issued guidelines for home-quarantine if someone gets infected with the COVID-19 virus. The ministry also warned that anyone failing to adhere to these guidelines would face legal action.

The isolated person should stay in a well-ventilated single-room with attached toilet

If another family member needs to stay in the same room (Not more than one person allowed), maintain a distance of at least 2m (e.g. sleep in a separate bed)

If another family member needs to stay in the same room (Not more than one person allowed), maintain a distance of at least 2m (e.g. sleep in a separate bed) The isolated person should restrict his/her movement within the house

Only assigned family members should attend and take care of the isolated person

Family member giving care should wear a surgical mask when attending the isolated person, and should dispose of it after use and wash hands using soap and water or disinfect with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser

Visitors are not allowed

The isolated person should strictly avoid social gathering e.g. wedding, condolences, mosques etc

Cover cough and sneeze with tissue or cough and sneeze on his sleeve

Throw used tissues and immediately wash hands with soap and water or disinfect with alcohol-based hand sanitiser

Wash hand as often thoroughly with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand sanitiser

Avoid sharing household items e.g. dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding, or other items with other people at home

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces in the isolated person room (e.g. bed frames, tables etc.) daily with regular household bleach solution

Clean and disinfect toilet surfaces daily with regular household bleach solution

Clean the clothes and other linen used by the person separately using common household detergent and dry

Avoid shaking the soiled linen or direct contact with skin

Use disposable gloves when cleaning the surfaces or handling soiled linen

Wash hands after removing gloves

The home isolation period is for 48 hours from the last day of symptoms

Isolated person should wear a surgical mask if attended by the medical team or visiting a health care facility

Close contact of isolated person: If asymptomatic he/she will be placed in quarantine for 14 days and provided with a quarantine information card.

If any quarantined contact develop symptoms he/she should communicate with the nearest health centre for management.