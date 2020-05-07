World 

COVID-19 deaths in Sweden pass 3,000: Public Health Agency

Oman Observer

STOCKHOLM: Deaths in Sweden from COVID-19 passed 3,000 on Thursday, the Public Health Agency said, far more than in neighbouring Nordic countries.

The official death toll has now reached 3,040, up from 2,941 on Wednesday.

Sweden has taken a softer approach to fighting the coronavirus, leaving most schools, shops and restaurants open and relying on voluntary measures focused on social distancing and good hygiene.

Deaths in Sweden has been far higher relative to the size of the population than in Denmark, Norway and Finland, where authorities have taken a stricter approach. But they have been lower than in Britain, France and Spain, where there have also been lockdowns. — Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6263 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Turkmenistan leader reappears in summit after death rumours

Oman Observer Comments Off on Turkmenistan leader reappears in summit after death rumours

Trump lashes London mayor, brings Brexit advice on UK state visit

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trump lashes London mayor, brings Brexit advice on UK state visit

Yemen cholera cases pass 100,000 mark, says WHO

Oman Observer Comments Off on Yemen cholera cases pass 100,000 mark, says WHO