Covid-19 deaths in Oman touch 1,000

Muscat: The number of Covid-19 deaths reported in Oman touched 1,000 with the Ministry of Health (MOH) reporting that 10 more patients succumbed to the virus on Wednesday.

The Sultanate has now become the second country in the GCC to report 1,000 deaths after Saudi Arabia, which leads the table with 4,923 victims of the virus.

The first death was that of a 72-year old citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

The third death is that of an expatriate from Muscat reported on April 10 while the fourth death reported Sunday, April 12 was a 37-year old expatriate from the capital.

A total of 734 Omani succumbed to the virus in Oman, of which the group 70-79 saw maximum deaths followed by the age group of 60-69, 80+, 50-59, 40-49, 30-39, 20 29, and under 20.

Among 256 expatriates deaths reported in Oman, the vulnerable group has been the age group 40-49 followed by 50-59 and 60-69 . Also, 726 men lost lives compared to 264 women in the sultanate, which included a nurse and doctor.