COVID-19 deaths higher among men in Oman

Muscat: COVID-19 deaths among is higher in men than women in the Sultanate.

“The percentage of death among men is higher than women and that the disease damages a lot of organs in the body”, said Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, while addressing the media during the weekend briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Oman.

Even as the COVID-19 mortality rate is still with one per cent mark out of the total infected cases, the minister said in emotion, “any such death represents a disaster and great pain that could be limited if we follow proper preventive measures.”

According to the minister, the mortality rate in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) ranged between 75 per cent and 85 per cent and it reached 83 per cent in the second week of this month.

While bemoaning the death of a 30-year-old man who had been in the ICU for five weeks, Dr al Saeedi said, “Deaths have no priority. They are not limited to elderly or people with chronic diseases, as is evident from the cases of young people in their 20s or 30s who lost their lives”.

The minister asked every individual to understand that the novel coronavirus spreads fast, with imminent risk looming from a third wave of infection, which already began in many countries, in addition to the region.

“The more we cooperate and rally efforts as a government, citizens and residents, the more we could cut down the number of infection cases and ease pressure on health establishments,” said Dr al Saeedi.

While reaffirming that there wouldn’t be any compromise with the health of people, the minister made a fervent appeal to the people to adhere to the preventive measures.

“How much can we wait until we do the right things of wearing masks or keeping social distancing”, he asked, reminding that “it is the responsibility of every individual to take precautionary measures and abstain from gatherings”.