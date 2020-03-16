Business CORONAVIRUS Oman 

Covid-19: CMA prescribes guidelines for AGMs

Oman Observer

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has instructed all public joint stock companies, auditors and legal advisors to observe Covid-19 preventive measures curb the spread of the disease during their general meetings.
CMA instructed the companies to limit attendance of the general meeting to shareholders and stakeholders only as well as providing sanitizers, avoid handshaking, shorten the procedures to shortest possible time and urge the shareholders to ask questions directly related to the matters at issue in the meeting.

