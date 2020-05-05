Local Main 

Covid-19 cases from home deliveries confirmed: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed some Covid 19 cases from home deliveries in a number of wilayats.

MOH called on everyone to adhere to preventive measures when shopping and receiving goods from home delivery teams.

MOH confirmed that five cases were recorded in one family due to contact with a home delivery team.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) and Riyada have asked customers to follow preventive measures when receiving orders from delivery companies.

MOCI issues guidelines for home deliveries

