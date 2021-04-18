Covid-19 cases, deaths maximum from Muscat, Dhofar

@vinot_nair

The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 3,363 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) during the last three days, in addition to 57 new Covid-19-related death cases, amidst calls that hospitals are running short of beds.

According to the ministry, 96 people were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 823, including 261 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 160,324, which is 89 per cent of the total cases reported.

The majority of the new cases reported are from Muscat (1,702), including 16 deaths, followed by Dhofar (442 cases and 12 deaths) and North Al Batinah (309 cases and three deaths).

Within the capital, most cases were reported from Muscat, Seeb and Bausher areas. According to health officials, the hospitals are overwhelmed with Covid patients because of the third wave.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that masks should be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to control the transmission of the virus and save lives, but using a mask alone is not sufficient to provide adequate level of protection against Covid-19.

Earlier, the government has said that 4,750,000 doses from Pfizer will be supplied to the Sultanate before the end of September, of which 1,350,000 will be supplied before the end of June and negotiations are under way to obtain 250,000 this month.

The Directorate-General of Health Services in Dhofar has said that there are 1,857 active cases in the governorate. “The number of inpatients in the Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah has reached 108 and the number of inpatients in intensive care units has reached 51 so far, indicating the patients who receive artificial respiration has reached 13,” the statement added.

Many steps have been taken, including provision of artificial respirators.

Sources in the ministry and other related agencies have not ruled out the possibility of setting up a field hospital if the situation warrants.