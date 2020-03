Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced 21 new confirmed with Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total registered in the Sultanate to 152 so far.

Region-wise, Buraimi recorded the first case on Saturday while Muscat continued to top the list with 108 cases, followed by Dakhiliyah (13), North Batinah (13), South Batinah (8), Dhofar (6), South Sharqiyah (1).