Council reviews economy growth

MUSCAT: The Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) reviewed a report on the performance of the economy and its indicators related to GDP from the targeted sectors during the first quarter of the Ninth Five-Year Plan, compared to the first quarter of 2018. The report showed the stability of the performance in industrial, logistics, tourism and mining sectors, in addition to an increase in the performance of the fisheries sector. The meetings was held under the chairmanship of Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, SCP Deputy Chairman. The council discussed development plans in governorates of the Sultanate, in particular tourism sector.

