Council of Ministers okays mandatory premarital tests

Muscat: The Office of Majlis Ash’shura reviewed the reply provided by the Council of Ministers regarding mandatory premarital medical examinations for hereditary diseases.

The Office of Majlis Ash’shura held its second ordinary session under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman, on Monday. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Naddabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura and the Office members.

In its reply, the Council of Minister valued the proposal made by Majlis Ash’shura and gave its nod to the Ministry of Health, in coordination with the Ministry of Education and other relevant authorities, to conduct early medical tests of hereditary blood disorders for General Education Diploma students.

The Office also reviewed the Council of Minister’s reply on Majlis Ash’shura’s visions regarding the foundation treaty of the Global Dryland Alliance (GDA). The reply included the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries’ report about the visions presented by Majlis Ash’shura with regard to the aforesaid agreement.

The meeting debated the question presented to the minister responsible for financial affairs vis-à-vis the impact of the delay in payments for large firms that have contracts with the government and the implications of payment delay on the small and medium enterprises.

Also discussed during the meeting was the reply provided by the minister of transport, chairman of the board of directors of Asyad Group, regarding the Oman Drydock Company. In his reply, the minister clarified the reasons behind the losses which the company attributed to slowdown in sales besides and high cost of manpower.

The Office thrashed out the reply offered by the minister of education on the report of the Education and Scientific Research Committee of Majlis Ash’shura with regard to students being left behind inside school buses. In her reply, the minister confirmed that the ministry is going to take into consideration the recommendations included in the report.