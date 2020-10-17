Council of Ministers greet Omani women

MUSCAT: The Council of Ministers today addressed a message of greetings and congratulations to women on Omani Women’s Day.

On this occasion, the Council of Ministers issued a statement reading as follows:

“Celebration of Omani Women’s Day, which falls on October 17 every year, embodies the great attention accorded to women, since the dawn of the renaissance, in recognition of efforts that they exert side by side with men in the country’s current march of comprehensive development.

Women in Oman shared with passion for the experience of national action and played constructive roles in it. Their multiple accomplishments in different sectors of work in government and private sectors are wide-ranging. Omani women showed their mettle in representing the Sultanate in regional and international arenas.

While the Council of Ministers greets Omani women on this occasion, it expresses deep appreciation for all mothers for their essential and fundamental role in building righteous families, protecting them and raising the efficiency of their members. Their role is commendable in grooming generations and orienting them towards preserving the achievements of past decades.

The Council of Ministers hereby wishes Omani women more success in shouldering their responsibilities and maintaining their high performance for the sake of dear Oman.” — ONA