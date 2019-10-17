Council of Ministers congratulates Omani women

MUSCAT: The Council of Ministers on Thursday congratulated the Omani women on the occasion of Omani Women’s Day. The Council said, “The Sultanate’s marking the Omani Women’s Day on October 17 every year embodies the attention and care enjoyed by the women in the Sultanate for their constructive contribution alongside the men in the march of the comprehensive development being witnessed by the country under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

This occasion coincides this year with commendations of regional and international organisations over the progress achieved by Oman in the field of supporting and empowering women, which made the Sultanate occupy an advanced position among countries that provide opportunities to women in education, skills development and acquiring further expertise.

The Omani women have proved their aptitude in many fields. In culmination of this, they have bagged local and international excellence awards in recognition of their innovations and distinction in areas of literature, sciences and arts among others, in addition to carrying out all assignments tasked to them.

While the Council of Ministers congratulates women on this occasion, it salutes and appreciates all mothers for their essential role in family care and upgrading efficiency of all its individuals to contribute in the national work in a bid to preserve achievements made during this prosperous era. The Council wishes the Omani women further success in performing all responsibilities”. — ONA

