Coronavirus: Recovered cases in GCC countries

Muscat: Gulf Health Council on Tuesday reported the number of recovered cases from the Covid-19 virus in the GCC countries.

Till March 17, Bahrain reported 81 recoveries out of 242 coronavirus infected cases.

UAE has 26 recovered out of 113 total infections.

Meanwhile, the Sultanate of Oman reported 12 recoveries out of 33 infected.

Kuwait has 12 recoveries out of 130 total number of Covid-19 infections.

Saudi Arabia has 6 recoveries out of 171 coronavirus cases registered.

Qatar reported 4 recoveries out of 442 infected.