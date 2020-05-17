Coronavirus: new hospital opens for Covid-19 patients in Al Amerat

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health on Sunday opened a temporary hospital set up by the Oman Medical Association (OMA) for the treatment and admission of COVID-19 patients in Al Amerat.

In addition to setting up the field hospital and as part of its social and humanitarian initiatives in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, the OMA management has drawn up action plans to spread awareness among the society and support the healthcare sector through providing medical equipment and devices.

Based on this, OMA had launched muafaa (recovery) initiative under the title ‘for the sake of Oman’ after getting an approval from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Development.

With 100 health workers mostly Omanis volunteered, planning for the temporary hospital got under way. OMA chose Adlife Hospital, a private hospital that was in the final stage of completion to use it as a temporary Coronavirus hospital.

OMA reached an agreement with the owner of the hospital to utilize it for treating Coronavirus inpatients on a temporary basis under muafaa initiative.

The hospital comprises 64 beds including 4 intensive care beds and will receive confirmed COVID-19 cases with mild or moderate symptoms as inpatients in accordance to the international protocols. — ONA

