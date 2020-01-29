Cooperation with India reviewed

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received in his office at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj on Wednesday Pankaj Saran, Indian Deputy National Security Adviser, currently visiting the Sultanate. They exchanged pleasantries and reviewed fields of the existing cooperation between the two friendly countries. The two sides also discussed matters of common concern.

The Indian official commended level of the good relations between the two friendly countries and the Sultanate’s efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

The meeting was attended by the Indian ambassador to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest.

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, also received Pankaj Saran and his delegation, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and means of enhancing them, in addition to touching on regional and international issues of common concern. The meeting was attended by officials from both sides. — ONA

Related