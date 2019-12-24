Main 

Cool weather to continue for next few days: Oman met

Oman Observer ,

Photo Source: @Metar_Oman

Muscat: Minimum temperatures in many parts of the Sultanate will be in under-20s and single digits for Tuesday and the coming days.
As per the official forecast, Ibra (9 degrees celsius), Rustaq (1), Jabel Shams (1), Duqm (17), Sur (17), Muscat (16), Khasab (12), Salalah (19), Nizwa (10), Suhar (14), Buraimi (11), Ibri (12) are expected to have low temperatures on Tuesday.

An official at Oman Meteorology told the Observer that temperatures will be the same (minus or plus 1) over the next few days, with the weather also likely to remain the same.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Saiq recorded the lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius in Oman followed by Maqshin (10.2), Yanqul (10.5), Thumrait (10.8), Dhank (12.1)
and Nizwa (12.2).

 

Oman Observer

