Cooking gas firm fined RO 40,000

Barka: The Court of First Instance in Barka has ruled against a cooking gas filling company for violating the Consumer Protection Law. The first accused was sentenced to one year in prison and a fine of RO 40,000 in the case.

As per the details, judicial inspection officers were conducting a routine inspection at commercial establishments when they discovered a cooking gas filling company engaged in the illicit practice of reducing the standard amount of gas by up to 4kg. The Consumer Protection Department took legal action against the company and referred the case file to the competent court which convicted the first accused of commercial fraud.

Commenting on the case, Ahmed bin Salih al Zedjali, director of the Consumer Protection Department, said that the establishment violated the Consumer Protection Law by reducing the gas quantity.

He called on all traders and suppliers to abide by the law and to stick to transparency in dealing with the consumers. He urged the owners of gas cylinder vehicles to check the weight of gas cylinders before loading them in the vehicles.