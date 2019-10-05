Container shipping giant makes maiden call at Port of Duqm

Port of Duqm recently celebrated the discharge of a maiden consignment of containers shipped by Maersk, the world’s largest operator of container ships, underscoring Duqm’s appeal as a potential hub for containerized cargo.

Maersk’s container shipment, destined for a major project in Duqm, arrived from APM Terminals’ container terminal in Nhava Sheva’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), India via Jebel Ali, from where it was picked up by Oman Shipping’s express feeder service and delivered at Port of Duqm.

Maersk’s maiden container delivery is of importance for Port of Duqm since it confirms the interest from a leading integrated container logistics and transport company in Duqm as a new gateway for containerised cargo in the Sultanate, said the Port of Duqm in a statement.

“The Port of Salalah is Maersk’s main base in the Middle East and thanks to Oman Shipping’s active feeder service, connecting Duqm to other regional ports Salalah, Suhar and Jebel Ali, containers destined for Duqm can be picked up on a weekly basis from now onwards and shipped to Duqm. This will reduce transportation via road substantially leading to obvious health and safety advantages,” it stated.

The arrangement will remain in place till the end of 2020, when Port of Duqm expects to commission its fully-fledged container operations. At that time, direct calls by all major container lines into Duqm are expected to commence.

Anwar al Balushi (pictured), Port Commercial Manager, said, “We welcome Maersk to Duqm, and we are proud that it signifies the important role that Port of Duqm is currently playing as a gateway port for the various industrial projects happening in the region.”

Port of Duqm already has many other major shipping lines on board, such as CMA CGM, MSC, Hapag Lloyd and Hyundai Merchant Marine apart from some NVOCCs (Non-vessel operating common carriers) who all recognize the increasing importance of Duqm as an upcoming destination for containerized cargo. Strategically located, Port of Duqm is destined to become a natural container hub enjoying the proximity of major consuming markets such as the Indian Sub-Continent, East African regions and the wider Middle East.

