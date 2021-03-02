Consultants appointed to strategise phase-out of energy inefficient lights

Energy conservation: Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) selects partnership of Three Pillars Consulting and Canada-based Econoler to assist in formulation of national programme



The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) has appointed the partnership of Three Pillars Consulting (TPC) — Oman-based renewable energy and sustainable development specialists — and Econoler of Canada to assist in the formulation of a national programme to phase out the import and use of energy inefficient light bulbs in the Sultanate.

The appointment is in line with the Authority’s mandate to chalk out a strategy aimed at ridding the country of energy-wasting lights bulbs and lamp systems — an initiative backed by legislation to curb the manufacture, importation or sale of such inefficient lighting devices.

In a statement, the Authority said it had appointed the partnership of Three Pillars Consulting and Econoler to “study international best practices and the readiness of the Omani market to formulate a national policy for phasing-out of inefficient lights”.

Additionally, the partnership will also assist in the adoption of an “optimal programme to implement the policy and lay down the necessary regulations that would fully or partially restrict the manufacture, import or sale of ineffective public lighting lamps in the Sultanate”.

Significantly, the initiative to phase out inefficient lights will be pursued in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, it stated.

A number of countries have already restricted the use of inferior light bulbs, such as halogen or incandescent lamps, as they consume significantly more energy than LED (light emitting diode) or fluorescent-based lamps.

Energy inefficient light bulbs not only add to the electricity bills of households, but ultimately also increase the cost burden for the Omani government in subsidising the power sector.

At a macro-level, they also contribute to greenhouse gas emissions responsible for global warming and climate change.

As part of its remit, the consultant will be required to review regulatory and legislative measures adopted by a number of countries, notably Australia, United States, South Korea and Philippines and those of the European Union, in support of Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for light bulbs. Incentives introduced by other countries, such as Thailand, to encourage consumers to switch to energy efficient light bulbs will be studied as well.

A detailed timeline for the phase-out of energy inefficient light bulbs, and the need for voluntary/mandatory schemes alongside supporting legislative actions, will be chalked out as well as part of the consultant’s brief.

Oman-based Three Pillars Consulting provides consultancy services on Energy Efficiency Environmental Management, Green House Gas (GHG) Assessments, Carbon Management, Green Building and Solar Consulting.

Its partner in the latest consultancy study, Econoler, is an international consulting firm with decades of experience in the design, implementation, evaluation and financing of energy efficiency and renewable energy programmes and projects.

CONRAD PRABHU

@conradprabhu