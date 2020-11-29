Construction of Al Rusayil-Bidbid well underway

Muscat: Construction work is well under way at the expansion of the Al Rusayil-Bidbid road, with the implementation rate currently at 20 per cent. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The construction company is currently cutting the side of the hill adjoining the road at Al Amqat and Al Jafnayn areas, as well as preparing the groundwork for the two additional lanes on both directions.

The 27-km road stretches out from Al Rusayl-Nizwa junction on Muscat Expressway to Al Sharqiyah Expressway junction in the Wilayat of Bidbid.

The work involves rehabilitation of the existing pavement layers to absorb the increasing traffic and boosting the road’s capacity to four lanes, constructing pedestrian bridges, expanding the existing bridges at Wadi Fanja and Wadi Al Jafnayn, building two new junctions at Ghala and Saih Al Ahmar as well as building new viaducts and protection facilities.