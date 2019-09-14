Conference on Workplace Safety and Loss Prevention to open tomorrow

MUSCAT, SEPT 14 – The second edition of the Oman Workplace Safety and Loss Prevention Conference will be held under the auspices of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Services, during September 16-17, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre. The event is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Civil Services along with the participation of 45 ministries and government authorities and is supported by Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL), Institution of Occupational Safety & Health (IOSH), Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), Oman Road Safety Association (ORSA), Oman Health, Safety & Environment Professionals (HSE Group), Drops Oman Chapter, American Society for Safety Professionals (ASSP), Oman Society of Engineers (OSE) and International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) among others.

Amr Abdullah Baabood, CEO of OITE Group of Companies, organisers of the forum, confirmed that the event has received an overwhelming response. “The organising committee is pleased to see that Workplace Safety & Loss Prevention has a fundamental place in the overall policy and strategy of the Omani government, corporate and industrial sectors. Arabian Research Bureau — ARB, a subsidiary of The OITE Group and a specialist in market research and intelligence, confirms that safety best practices started with the Oil & Gas industry and are now becoming an integral part of the HSE standards across all industries and sectors in the Sultanate’’.

Sadiq Ahmed Khan, COO of The OITE Group of Companies, said the event is the largest gathering of Workplace Safety & Loss Prevention professionals in Oman.

Around 45 government ministries and authorities along with 90 public and private organisations and over 300 safety and loss prevention professionals are gathering in one place to exchange best practices, networking and developing the profession while they fulfil their responsibilities of protecting valuable resources including; human, machines and premises. The Conference will be held alongside an exhibition with local and international participation.

Samara Salah, Director of Training & Business Development of Samara Training Services and the Chairperson of the Conference Steering Committee, said Day 1 will feature sessions on the Legal Framework & Policies of Risk Management, and Optimization of Human Resources while managing Health & Safety. Day 2 will focus on Business Continuity & Loss Prevention, Risk Management in Challenging Tasks, and Sustainable Health & Safety.

