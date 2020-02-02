Conference discusses ethical issues of biomedical research

MUSCAT: The Second International Bioethics Conference titled “Ethical and Legal Issues of Emerging Biomedical Sciences and Research” began at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) on Sunday under the auspices of Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmy, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

The conference is organised by the National Bioethics Committee in cooperation with SQU and Unesco.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, SQU Vice Chancellor, Chairman of the National Bioethics Committee, said that the committee seeks to formulate a clear path to deal with ethically contentious medical issues in the spirit of the tolerance of Sharia and the developments of modern science.

“The committee has many national responsibilities, such as organising conferences, seminars and training programmes for professionals in the field. We hope that this international conference that will discuss legislations governing bioethics would enhance the exchange of knowledge and experience, training opportunities and research activities between ethics professionals locally, regionally and internationally,” he said.

Shaikh Dr Kahlan bin Nabhan al Kharousi, Assistant Grand Mufti of the Sultanate, Deputy Chairman of the National Bioethics Committee, gave the keynote on “Ethical and Legal Issues of Emerging Biomedical Science and Research: Islamic Perspective.’’

The three-day event seeks to address contemporary and emerging challenges related to legislations that govern and related to the existing and emerging bioethical issues. The topics cover the interlinked relationship between bioethics and legislations, advances in medicine and biology and issues at the beginning and end of life, as well as issues related to medical practice. In addition, the conference explores how regulatory measures beyond legislation can aid to advance the objectives of bioethics and legislations, especially with the rapidly changing fields of science and medicine.

