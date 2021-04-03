Condensate output jumps 53 per cent

MUSCAT: Total crude production (including condensate) dipped 1.9 per cent to 56.301 million barrels for the January-February 2021 period versus output of 57.415 million barrels during the same period last year.

According to figures published by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), oil production including condensate declined to 954k barrels per day bpd this year, down from 956.9k bpd for the same period in 2020. The average price per barrel slumped 26.9 per cent to $46.99 this year, down from $64.2 last year.

Black oil production fell 11.7

per cent to 43.070 million barrels this year, down from 48.769 million last year. Condensate production on the other hand soared 53 per cent to 13.230 million barrels this year, up from 8,646,600 barrels for the same period of last year.

China was the biggest market for Omani crude exports, lifting a total of 38.374 million barrels this year, followed by India (5.690 million barrels), among other countries (1.59 million barrels).

Natural gas production, including Dolphin imports, climbed 4.7 per cent to 7.772 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the first two months of this year, up from 7.420 bcm last year.