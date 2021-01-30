Computer training for school staff

The General Directorate of Education in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, represented by the Private Schools Department — Educational Evaluation Section, recently organised a training workshop for new schools on the methods of dealing with computerised systems (the portal and correspondence), at the Great Hall of the Directorate-General in Nizwa.

The workshop was attended by 20 employees who handle the computerised systems in new private schools, besides the new staff in the existing schools.

The programme, meant to introduce computerised systems to the participants, also focused on the responsibilities of those in charge of managing the systems in private schools of the governorate.

It provided the employees with the necessary skills to deal with the ministry’s correspondence system, which is the means of communication between the ministry and private schools.

The workshop was led by Ruqaiya al Harrasi.

