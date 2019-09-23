Main 

Company penalized in Oman for ‘fake’ discounts

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) said that it recently penalised a company for misleading consumers through fake discount promotions on household goods.

Following an investigation by the Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, it was revealed that the company raised or doubled the original price of some commodities and then offered discounts to customers.

It was revealed that the rates of these goods not only turned out to be the normal selling price even after reduction discounts, but it was similar to the price of the same commodity in several other shops.

PACP said the company has been referred to the judicial authorities for violating Article (20) of the Consumer Protection Law and its executive regulation, which stipulates that ‘both the provider and the advertiser shall be transparent, credible and away from false or misleading advertising and advertisements when promoting the good or service provided to the consumer.”

PACP called on all commercial establishments to abide by the provisions of the Consumer Protection Law and its executive regulations to avoid any legal action taken against them.

