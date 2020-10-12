Local Main 

Companion allowed for truck drivers, air passengers: ROP

Oman Observer

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Monday that it has intensified patrol to prevent family and social gatherings of all kinds throughout the day.

ROP said added that basic services will be not affected during the period and truck drivers have been allowed to have one companion with them.

Similarly, air passengers will be permitted to have a companion to drop or pick them from the airport, provided they present a copy of the travel ticket as proof.

ROP has activated the check to prevent the movement of people between governorates during the lockdown period, in addition to the closing of beaches.

 

