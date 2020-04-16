Commercial market in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali locked down

The commercial market area adjoining the hospital in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali in South al Sharqiyah has been locked down as of 4 am on Thursday until further notice, reported Royal Oman Police (ROP).

In an e-press conference held Thursday, the Minister of Health, Dr Ahmed al Saeedi said that the market area has been isolated after 12 community transmission cases have been detected. This makes Jaalan Bani Bu Ali one of the highest recorded cases outside of Muscat.

The minister also said that almost all wilayats in the Sultanate have confirmed Covid-19 cases adding that precautionary measures should not be eased across Oman.