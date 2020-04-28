Commercial establishments must take Covid-19 preventive measures

Muscat: All commercial establishments that have been allowed to resume operations are required to follow certain guidelines.

They should provide appropriate personal protection for every employee.

All employees should be urged to sterilize commonly-used devices and equipment such as phones. tablets and POS machines.

They should check clients and employees of any respiratory symptoms, temperatures, cough, and runny nose. Those with these symptoms should be directed to the nearest health institution.

In the event that infected cases are discovered among employees or if there are contacts with infected cases, the employees should follow the quarantine measures and provide suitable places for sanitary isolation.

The committee stressed the importance of cleaning the frequently contacted surfaces such as handles for drawers, doors, tables, among others.

Employees and clients should adhere to the following guidelines – always washing hands frequently with soap and water, sterilizing them with alcohol sanitizers, avoid touching the eyes, mouth, and nose.

Be sure to cover the mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing. Avoid shaking hands.

Avoid sharing personal protective equipment (such as helmets, gloves and masks).

Ensuring proper ventilation within the organisation.

Promote physical distance (minimum of two metres). between employees and clients within the organisation or work to set up transparent barriers within the institution.

Businesses should enable electronic and digital documents to minimize human contact.

Activating the appointment system for clients and reducing the time periods for the duration of their stay in the organisation.