Colorectal cancer cases up due to bad eating habits

MUSCAT, DEC 8 – Incidence of colorectal cancer in the Sultanate of Oman has been on the rise in the recent past due to unhealthy lifestyle and junk food, according to experts. Approximately, 250 patients have been diagnosed with various levels of colorectal cancer this year in Royal Hospital and 60 per cent of the cases are associated with men. Speaking to the Observer, Dr Aamed al Oraimi, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon, Royal Hospital said that colorectal cases are seen both among old people and youngsters alike unlike in the past. “The main reason behind the surge is invariably the wrong eating habits and consumption of junk foods.”

Colon cancer is characterised by an uncontrolled cell growth in the large intestine. Most colon cancers find their origin in small, non-cancerous (benign) tumours called adenomatous polyps found in inner walls of the large intestine. They damage healthy tissues. Regular screening is advised to identify these polyps before they turn into colon cancer. “Colon cancer incidence can be checked by eating more vegetables, fruits and low fat foods. Following a healthy eating pattern will help minimise the risk of colon cancer,” he added. Consuming processed foods is another major reason for colon cancer.

Unlike most cancers, colorectal cancers can be prevented or cured if diagnosed early the first step of which is a simple screening test. This screening test is freely available from Monday till Wednesday at the Royal Hospital from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm.

