Colleges of Technology to have new department for innovation

Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, issues a decision to open/introduce a department for entrepreneurship and innovation in all Colleges of Technology.

The Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovation is concerned with spreading awareness on the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship among students and lecturers, embracing innovative and creative ideas among students, and working to encourage them to convert these ideas into innovative products.

It also specializes in encouraging students to participate in national, regional and international competitions that are concerned with innovation and entrepreneurship in coordination with the relevant divisions of the Ministry, and communicating with the competent authorities to obtain intellectual property rights for innovative projects from students.