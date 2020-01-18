Main 

Cold wave to continue for next two days: Met

Muscat: Chilly conditions, especially at night, will continue in the sultanate for the next two days, according to Oman Meteorology.

Minimum temperatures forecast for Saturday at Muscat (14 degrees celsius), Suhar (13), Sur (16), Masira (19), Ibra (11), Rustaq (11), Haima (11), Saiq (4), Nizwa (10), Ibri (12) and Salalah (19).

Mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with a chance of the late night to early morning low-level clouds or fog over parts of Dhofar, Al-Wusta, South Al-Sharqiya, and Al-Dakhliyah governorates, the general bulletin for Sunday said.

 

