Cold spell to continue for two more days

MUSCAT, JAN 18 – Chilly conditions, especially at night, will continue in the Sultanate for the next two days, according to Oman Meteorology. Minimum temperatures forecast for Saturday: Muscat (14 degrees Celsius), Suhar (13), Sur (16), Masirah (19), Ibra (11), Rustaq (11), Haima (11), Saiq (4), Nizwa (10), Ibri (12) and Salalah (19). The general bulletin for Sunday predicted mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with a chance of late night to early morning low-level clouds or fog over parts of Dhofar, Al Wusta, South Al Sharqiyah and Al Dakhiliyah governorates.

According to an official at Oman Meteorology, the trough of low pressure that affected the Sultanate this week is nearly over with the likelihood of some isolated rains, especially in Al Sharqiyah. The past week has been the coldest in Oman in recent times and people have wholeheartedly welcomed the chilly conditions. “There were some bookings over the weekend for SUVs as people wanted to enjoy the near sub-zero conditions at the mountain top.” Retailers in the country have also reported a surge in the sale of winter clothes over the past week.