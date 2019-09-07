Coach Oufi to finalize Oman U-16 squad ahead of AFC Asian qualification

Muscat, Sept 7 – Oman national U-16 football team’s domestic camp is under way in Muscat as part of their final stage preparation for the AFC Asian Cup qualification which will take place in Dammam city in Saudi Arabia on September 18. The national junior team will play in group D with hosts Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Syria. The team members are being trained under the watchful eyes of the experienced national head coach Hilal al Oufi and the assistant technical staff. The warm up camp featured a domestic friendly against Sur club on Friday. The match ended with the national team winning 2-1. Loqman al Jadidi and Abdul Aleem al Rawahi netted the goals for the Sultanate team.

The intensive training programme is part of the build-up for the upcoming Pakistan match on September 18 in the opener of the AFC Asian qualification. The following match will be against Syria on September 20 while the last match is scheduled against the host Saudi Arabia on September 22. The first placed in all the groups will qualify to the AFC Asian U-16 Championship while the best four teams who will position at the second place will join the Championship alongside the host team. Al Oufi and his assistant coach Sultan al Touqi reached the final stages to select the kick off list for the upcoming AFC Asian qualification. The abroad camp in Bahrain was an efficient camp where the team tested the skills against Bahrain team in two friendlies.

The first preparatory match ended in a goalless draw while the second match finished in a 1-1 draw. Also, the U-16 team had another external camp in Qatar. The Sultanate team suffered a 3-0 and 1-0 loss in both the friendly matches. The junior team had an external camp in Tajikistan which was held last April and witnessed two friendly matches against them. The first match ended with a 3-3 draw, while Oman junior team suffered a 2-0 loss in the second match. The previous internal camps had included series of local preparatory matches. The U-16 football team was held to a 1-1 draw against Al Salam team and suffered a 2-1 loss with Saham team

Oman national (U-16) team squad consist of the following members:

Hadram Fahad al Hadrami, Salim Sulaiman al Abdali, Nebras al Busaidi, Abdulrahman Bader al Jabri, Hamza Salim al Aysari, Loqman Saleh al Jadidi, Murshid Khamis al Hamami, Al Munther Nasser al Hassani, Abdulaziz Fadhil al Raziqi, Mansour Aziz al Amri, Mashari Ali al Hassani, Turki Abdullah Rabie, Abdulalaleem al Rawahi, Ayham Khalfan al Raqadi, Abdulmajeed Abdulhafiz al Balushi, Ali Hassan al Balushi, Mohammed Abdulhakeem, Khaled Abdulaziz al Hashmi, Khalid Yazeed, Al Moutaism al Sameen, Abubaker Abdullah and Mamoon al Oraimi.

