CMA extends deadline for filing of Q1 financials

MUSCAT: In light of the challenges posed by COVID19 containment measures, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) has extended the deadline for publicly listed SAOG companies to disclose their first quarter (Q1) Financial Statements to June 30, 2020.

Consequently, the preliminary financial results for Q1 2020 that are due to be disclosed by April 15, 2020, may now be disclosed latest by June 30, 2020. Likewise, the deadline for filing of detailed financial results for Q1 2020 has been extended from April 30, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

In a circular, the Authority also stated that the Board of Directors of a listed company can approve the financial statements by meeting via videoconference or a decision to pass the results.