Cloudy conditions to continue in most areas: Oman Met

Muscat: The weather will be partly cloudy on Musandam and North al Batinah provinces with sporadic rainfall in the rest of the Sultanate, reported Oman Meteorology.

Meanwhile, the tropical depression east of the Arabian Sea deepened into a deep tropical depression with wind speeds around the center between 28 and 32 knots as it moves west/northwest towards the center of the Arabian Sea.

An official at Oman Meteorology told the Observer, “We are following the low pressure developing in the Arabian Sea. It is too early to make specific forecasts at this stage.”

There is a chance of sea state changing to moderate to rough along Dhofar Governorate coasts with maximum wave height between two to three meters during this period.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, “Deep depression over the southwest Arabian Sea is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.”

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some more time and then recurve west-southwestwards towards Somalia coast during the next four days,

Minimum temperatures in Oman have dropped to below 20 degrees Celsius in most cities of the Sultanate.

According to Oman Meteorology, for Tuesday, the lowest temperature is two degrees Celsius in Jabal Shams, followed by 14 degrees in Ibra, Haima and Nizwa, 16 degrees in Rustaq, Ibri and Buraimi, 18 degrees in Muscat and Khasab, 19 degrees in Suhar and 20 degrees in Sur.