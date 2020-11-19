Climate change weighs on aflaj

Aflaj, Oman’s ancient water harnessing and irrigation system, which attracts nationals from different continents to Jabal Al Akhdhar, is under pressure due to climate change and less rainfall

“One of the few things, apart from enjoying a cool breeze, flora and fauna, rose water production, and the awe-inspiring views of the mountains, is definitely the aflaj,” says Musabbah bin Mansour al Saqri, a retired army man, who is passionate about farming.

“Tourists, mainly Europeans and other people from the west, are curious about the traditional Omani ways of maintaining sustainability of water and how we keep the minimal quantity of rainwater for a whole year,” adds Musabbah as he overlooked the cleansing process of aflaj as it started to rain on the mountains.

But the traditional water irrigation system is facing various challenges, according to this septuagenarian. “We are forced to use the aflaj system over and above the capacity. Climate change is adversely affecting the system.”

The increasing temperatures and a reduced rainfall are playing a spoilsport in the preservation of aflaj, according to Malalla al Hinai, another farmer on the Green Mountain.

Reports from the water preservation authorities show a steady decline in the numbers of aflaj while the quality of aflaj water has deteriorated and is not used for drinking any longer.

KABEER YOUSUF

@kabeeryousef