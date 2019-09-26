Climate change ‘race against time’, Prince Harry says in Botswana

Chobe, Botswana: Declaring climate change a “race against time,” Prince Harry on Thursday planted a baobab tree in Botswana and highlighted the campaign work of teen activist Greta Thunberg.

“There’s an emergency. It’s a race against time and one which we are losing,” the prince told the British television channel ITV as he paid visit to the famous Chobe National Park. “Everyone knows it.”

Harry, who is also the Duke of Sussex, said the facts of climate change were now indisputable.

“This week… led by Greta, the world’s children are striking,” he said referring to the 16-year-old activist who lashed leaders for inaction at the UN climate summit on Monday.

“(…) The most troubling part… is that I don’t believe that there’s anybody in this world that can deny science, undeniable science and facts, science and facts that have been around for the last 30, maybe 40 years and it’s only getting stronger and stronger.”

On the second leg of his African tour, the duke joined 200 schoolchildren from local primary schools to plant trees in an area that has suffered deforestation from humans and a huge elephant population.

The duke planted a baobab tree — a species that is beloved in many parts of Africa — declaring: “If you look after nature, it will look after you.”

Local rangers helped Harry drag the 10-metre tree into a hole and fill it with soil. — AFP

