Classification and promotion course for karate referees conclude

Muscat: The classification and promotion course for karate referees concluded last Thursday at Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Recreation in Dhofar Governorate which was organised by the Omani Karate Committee from August 25-29, 2019. A total of 21 referees participated in the course. Mansoor Saleh al sultan from Kuwait, the international referee, member of Karate international Committee and head of referees at Asian Union gave lectures during the course.

On the first day he explained the kata rules ( imaginary fighting) in the morning session he focused on the judge performance and the method of competition and the cases of mistakes and elimination and the electronic evaluation system which has been innovated in the new regulation.

Then he discussed the situations where the judge should emphasise through two criterion: Technical performance and sport performance and how to calculate the criteria in both performances.

In the evening session he focused on the practical side of evaluation through some competitions focusing on the judge’s evaluation of the performance in the carpet, concentrating on some basic parts through the way of entering, sitting and leaving the carpet.

On the second day, the lecturer explained the koumite regulation (free fighting) where he demonstrated the duties of the judge and the referee in considering the points and how to give warnings and penalties. Also, he focused on the ten seconds situations in the regulation theoretically.

In the evening session of the second day he explained the signals of the judge and the referee in considering the points, warnings and penalties practically on the carpet.

The Omani Karate Committee conducted classification and promotion tests for the referees through the practical, theoretical and scientific tests which resulted in classifying the participants into judge (A) and judge (B) in kata and koummite.

In the closing ceremony, certificates were distributed to the participants.

This course was the second one which was organised by the Omani Karate Committee to classify and promote the referees. The first course was conducted previously in Muscat Governorate and the third will be conducted by the end of this year.

It is worth mentioning that the OKC is preparing for the Sultanate’s eleventh championship in October 2019.

