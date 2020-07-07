Clarification: List of fines for private sector

Muscat: The report on list of fines for covid-19 violations, including wearing mask, released earlier today on the Oman Observer and its affiliated social media platforms, is pertaining only to the private sector workplaces.

This list has nothing to do with today’s fine hike announced by the Supreme Committee to stem further spread of the coronavirus in the Sultanate. List of fines for the general public for Covid-19 violations is expected to be released soon.