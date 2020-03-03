Civil ID number must for hospital visits in Oman: MOH

Muscat: The registration of patients ’visits to health institutions in Oman will be not made without a civil ID number from Sunday, March 8, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday.

“The Ministry of Health would like to draw the attention of citizens and residents in the Sultanate that, starting from Sunday, March 8, 2020, patients will not be registered with health institutions without a civil number. We would like you to make sure to carry the Civil ID card when checking with the health institution.”