Citizens and residents welcome lockdown relaxation

Muscat: Citizens and residents in the Sultanate’s wilayats have welcomed the latest decisions taken by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic allowing the reopening of some businesses and shops while calling for abidance by health and safety regulations.

Many said the decisions to relax lockdown measures are in line with the interest of the country, citizens and residents saying they reflects His Majesty’s keenness to mitigate the impact of the crisis and burden falling on citizens and residents.

The Supreme Committee’s decision to reopen the effective and indispensable sectors responds to the requirements of the public and help them meet their basic needs, citizens and residents interviewed by Oman News Agency have said.

They affirmed their commitment to follow social distancing measures and health precautions while seeking services to ensure health and safety for all.

Meanwhile, many vehicle repairs and spare parts shops witnessed a rush of car owners on Wednesday following weeks of closure. — ONA

