Citizen airlifted from Khasab to Muscat for treatment by RAFO

Khasab: A helicopter belongs to the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) conducted a medical evacuation of a citizen on Monday.

The citizen was suffering from urgent health issues and was airlifted for treatment from Khasab Hospital in the Governorate of Musandam to the Royal Hospital in the Governorate of Muscat.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian services provided by the Ministry of Defence and the Sultan’s Armed Forces to the citizens and residents in the Sultanate jointly with other government institutions.

