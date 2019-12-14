Cisco unveils ‘Silicon One’ chip for 5G Internet era

In a bid to create ‘Internet for the 5G era’, global networking giant Cisco has unveiled Silicon One — a first-ever single, unified silicon architecture that can serve anywhere in the network and be used in any form factor. The new Silicon One — already being used in crucial equipment by Facebook and Microsoft — will be the foundation of Cisco’s routing portfolio going forward, with expected near-term performance availability up to 25 terabits per second (Tbps).

The first Cisco Silicon One ‘Q100’ model surpasses the 10 Tbps routing milestone for network bandwidth without sacrificing programmability, buffering, power efficiency, scale or feature flexibility, the company announced last week. “We are dedicated to transforming the industry to build a new Internet for the 5G era. Our latest solutions in silicon, optics and software represent the continued innovation we’re driving that helps our customers stay ahead of the curve and create new, ground-breaking experiences for their customers and end users for decades to come,” informed Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco.

Traditionally, multiple types of silicon with different capabilities are used across a network and even within a single device and developing new features and testing can be lengthy and expensive. “We look forward to working with Cisco as it enters the high-end routing silicon space, collaborating to help meet the next generation of network demands for higher speeds and greater capacity,” said Amin Vahdat, Fellow and Vice-President of Systems Infrastructure, Google Cloud. The company also introduced new Cisco 8000 Series, the world’s most powerful carrier class routers built on the new silicon and announced new purchasing options.